Samsung Galaxy A31 Support Page Is Live; Hints At Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors and speculations regarding the Samsung Galaxy A31 have been making the rounds for months. We have already come to know several aspects of these smartphones, thanks to the numerous leaks revealing what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone. Now, the support page of the Samsung Galaxy A31 has gone live hinting at its imminent launch.

Well, the Galaxy A31 has been listed on the official Samsung Russian website carrying the model number SM-A315F/DS. This listing comes soon after the key specifications of the smartphone were spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database and Wi-Fi Alliance certification listing.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Details

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is the third smartphone to go official in the Galaxy A series 2020. Already, the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 have been launched earlier this year. And, we have been coming across reports regarding the Galaxy A11 and Galaxy A41 as well that are likely on cards. We can expect these devices to be launched together.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Rumored Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is rumored to arrive with a MediaTek MT6768V/CV (probably the Helio P65 SoC). This processor is believed to be teamed up with 4GB RAM and two storage options such as 64GB and 128GB along with a microSD card slot. Previous reports have hinted at the presence of Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

For imaging, this upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to sport a 48MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. Some reports hint at a triple-camera setup as well at its rear. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery is likely to power the smartphone from within.

Connectivity aspects of the Galaxy A31 include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and other standard features. Given that the Galaxy A31 will be the sequel to the Galaxy A30s, we can expect it to arrive with notable improvements.

Best Mobiles in India