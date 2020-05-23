Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Tipped For June First Week News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung announced the Galaxy A31 affordable smartphone back in March this year. The device arrived as a successor to the Galaxy A30 packed with features such as an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a MediaTek chipset. There were speculations regarding the arrival of this handset in the Indian market as well. Now, some details have been shared online.

Samsung Galaxy A31 India Launch Details

As per a report via IANS, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will be available in India in the first week of June. But, no official date for the same has been revealed. The device is said to go on sale at e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Also, it will be up for grabs at the brick and mortar stores across the country. The report also hints its pricing to be approximately around Rs. 23,000. It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy A31's support page had gone live in India previously as well. But, there was no tentative date available for its arrival.

In the hardware department, the Galaxy A31 employs the MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The device comes with 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. It also has support for up to 512GB microSD card.

The device boots on Android 10 OS and ships with One UI 2.0 skin. It bestows a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch which accommodates a 20MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The quad-camera module at the rear features a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree FoV, a 5MP tertiary sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Completing the specification-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

