Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Announced

After a slew of rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series, the company has announced the launch of the Galaxy A31. As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of this new smartphone. We can expect the same to be revealed in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a glasstic body along with dual-tone finish. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot and dedicated dual SIM slots. Also, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear of the smartphone arranged in a rectangular module with 48MP primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 arrives with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The hardware aspects of the smartphone comprise of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC (MT6768) based on the 12nm process. This processor is teamed up with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. There are two variants - one with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and the other one with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. Also, there is support for up to 512GB of additional storage space.

Running Android 10 topped with the company's One UI 2.0, the Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with Samsung Pay, a fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and standard connectivity aspects such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. A 5000mAh battery powers the newly announced Samsung smartphone with support for 15W fast charging.

Detailing on the imaging aspects, the Samsung Galaxy A31 bestows a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 20MP selfie camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

What We Think

As mentioned above, there is no word regarding the global availability and pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A31. Given that the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones are quite successful in India, we can expect the Galaxy A31 to hit the Indian market in the coming weeks or months. Recently, the support page went live in India hinting its imminent launch in the country.

