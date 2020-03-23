ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Support Page Goes Live In India

    Samsung seems to have gone on a launch spree as the company is expected to add another mid-range smartphone to the Galaxy A series. The South Korean brand is expected to launch the Galaxy A31 which is said to come with triple rear camera setup and a MediaTek Helio processor. The device has been now spotted online which indicates an imminent launch in the Indian market.

    The Samsung Galaxy A31's support page has gone live which was first spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing went live on the company's website where the device is listed with the model number SM-A315F/DS.

    Notably, there is no mention of any hardware features or the launch date. But, considering the company has put it up on its official website, we can expect it to launch sometime in the coming months.

    Samsung Galaxy A31 Expected Hardware And Software Features

    The Samsung Galaxy A31 is expected to draw its power from the MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The device has been spotted on Geekbench with 4GB RAM and Android 10 OS. The device is likely to ship with a custom One UI 2.0 interface.

    It is likely to come with up to 128GB storage and will support microSD card for storage expansion as well. The handset is speculated to accommodate three cameras on the rear which will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor.

    There could be a 5MP macro sensor as well. The complete camera specifications are yet to be revealed. But, the device is said to pack a 25MP camera up front for video calling and selfies. Also, it is said to be fuelled by a big 5,000 mAh battery and will come with 15W fast charging support as the majority of the newly launched mid-range smartphones from the company does.

    samsung news smartphones
    Monday, March 23, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
