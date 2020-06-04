Samsung Galaxy A31 India Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch; Likely To Cost Rs. 21,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is all set to introduce a new smartphone in its Galaxy A series. The upcoming handset to hit the shelves in India is the Galaxy A31. The device has already gone official in the international market as a successor to the Galaxy A30. We have come across several leaks around this handset. Now, just ahead of its launch, the pricing has been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Expected Price In India

According to a report via PriceBaba, the Samsung Galaxy A31 will carry a slightly higher price tag than its predecessor. The device is said to arrive with a price tag of Rs. 21,999. This is the pricing of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

As per the leak, the handset will be selling with this price tag at the offline market. It will also be up for grabs online at the company's e-store and Flipkart. The price hike could be likely due to the increased GST rates in India. We are not yet sure if this pricing is accurate, or, there will be any difference in the cost of both devices in the offline as well as online market.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device boots on Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around a custom One UI skin on top.

The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It offers an FHD+ resolution and sports a waterdrop notch for selfies. In the optics department, the handset offers four rear cameras. The L-shaped setup comprises of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro senor, and a 5MP depth lens.

To click selfies, the device sports a 20MP snapper packed inside the U-shaped notch. The device offers a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the Galaxy A31 is a 5,000 mAh battery that is backed by a 15W fast charging support.

