Samsung Galaxy A31 With 48MP Quad-Camera Officially Launched News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has launched yet another smartphone in its Galaxy A series called the Galaxy A31. The South Korean manufacturer has been consistently introducing affordable smartphones for the masses and the latest entrant is another such offering. It is launched with quad-rear camera setup and a beefy battery. Let's have a look at the details:

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications And Features

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes as another mid-range offering equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor. The device is announced in two different RAM and storage configuration including 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It further offers support for up to 512GB microSD card.

The device adorns a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The U-shaped notch houses a 20MP camera to capture selfies and for video calling. The device is integrated with an in-display fingerprint scanner to take care of the security.

At the rear, the Galaxy A31 is packed with a quad-camera setup that has a 48MP primary sensor. The primary camera is paired up with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle senor, a 5MP macro sensor, and an additional 5MP sensor for bokeh shots.

The handset comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The software-side is handled by Android 10 OS which is topped with One UI 2.0 interface. The unit draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Price And Sale Details

While Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy A31 and its dedicated page is also live on the company's official website, its sale dates are yet to be revealed. But, we might soon get details on its availability for the masses.

