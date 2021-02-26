Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With 90Hz Display Launching Soon In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Earlier today, we reported that Samsung has unveiled the 4G model of its Galaxy A32 globally. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G model offers different features from the A32 5G which made its debut last month as the mid-range 5G-enabled device from the brand. On the other hand, the key highlight of the Galaxy A32 4G model its 90Hz display while the 5G model offers a 60Hz display.

Now, the company is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A32 4G in India soon as the company has started taking registrations via its official website. Although, the official launch date is yet to be announced. In terms of price, the 4G model of the Galaxy A32 costs in Russia at RUB 19,990 (around Rs. 19,960) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and RUB 21,990 (around Rs. 21,500) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, and Awesome Purple color options.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Features

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB in-house storage which also supports an additional storage expansion option using a microSD card slot.

For battery, Samsung has included a 5,000 mAh battery on the Galaxy A32 4G which supports 15W fast charging. For photography, you will get a quad-rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A32 which houses a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it flaunts a 20MP selfie camera.

On the connectivity front, the device gets 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port. Lastly, it sports an in-display physical fingerprint sensor and measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4mm in dimension, and weighs 184 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G In India

Looking at the global price of the phone, it can be expected the Galaxy A32 4G will start in India at around Rs. 20,000. So, it will be the first phone which will offer a high-refresh-rate in this price segment.

Best Mobiles in India