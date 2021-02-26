Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, First 90Hz Phone In A Series Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A32 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC for the European market. Going by previous speculations, the company is prepping a 4G variant of the same smartphone. Now, the 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 has come to light.

Well, Samsung discreetly announced the arrival of the Galaxy A32 4G. Though the complete specifications of the smartphone have been unveiled, the company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G measures 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm in dimensions and weighs in around 184 grams. The smartphone makes use of a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED Infinity-U display to house a 20MP selfie camera sensor. The USP of this device is that it carries the credits of being the first A series smartphone to flaunt a 90Hz display. The AMOLED display is integrated with an in-screen fingerprint sensor as well.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G gets the power from an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. There are speculations that it could be a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset but an official confirmation remains unknown. Moreover, the smartphone comes in several storage configurations with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage support.

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Both the 4G and 5G variants of the smartphone seem to differ in many aspects. While the 5G variant features a larger display, it misses out on a faster 90Hz refresh rate. Also, it come with a 48MP main camera sensor and a 13MP selfie camera sensor unlike the improved sensors in the 4G variant. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned above, Samsung is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the smartphone and we can expect the same to be shared in the near future.

