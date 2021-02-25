Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India Launch Could Be Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been coming across several rumors and speculations regarding upcoming Samsung smartphones in the Galaxy A, Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. While we know that these devices are coming sometime soon, there is no clarity regarding when exactly these will see the light of the day.

Though Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the launch date of these new smartphones, it has listed the support pages of these upcoming devices hinting that their launch could be Imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones

As per recent reports, the company might soon take the wraps off the Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. The company has published the support pages of the smartphones as given here.

Well, the support pages of the Galaxy A32 4G (SM-A325F/DS), Galaxy A32 5G (SM-A326B/DS), Galaxy A52 (SM-A525F/DS), and the Galaxy A72 (SM-A72F/DS) have been listed on the official India website. This indicates the launch of these new smartphones from the stable of Samsung could be launched soon in the country.

However, the support pages for the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G smartphones are yet to go live in the country. Notably, the Galaxy A32 is available in select markets but the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are yet to be unveiled. Nevertheless, the Galaxy A32 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone to date from Samsung.

What To Expect?

From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is believed to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen and get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor. The other aspects of the Samsung smartphone on cards include a 13MP selfie camera, a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging via a USB Type-C port. Notably, the 4G variant is speculated to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Talking about the Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A72 4G, these smartphones are rumored to arrive with a 90Hz Super AMOLED Infinity-O displays, an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor, and a USB type port alongside 25W fast-charging support. The imaging aspects of both smartphones include a 32MP selfie camera, and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear. While the Galaxy A52 4G is rumored to flaunt a 6.5-inch screen and a 4,500mAh battery, the Galaxy A72 4G is rumored with a 6.7-inch screen and a 5000mAh battery.

