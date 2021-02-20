Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Indian Support Pages Go Live; Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72 are the upcoming devices from the A-series which are said to arrive in India in mid-March. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. The upcoming handsets are expected to be launched in both 4G and 5G network connectivity. Further, they have already received multiple certifications, revealing their specs.

Now, both phones with SM-A525F/DS and SM-A725F/DS model numbers were spotted on Samsung's official Indian support page and Switzerland Support Page as well. So, the launch seems to be around the corner. However, the listing has not shared any key details about the phones. However, the listing has not shared any key details about the phones. As both phones have been leaked online several times. So, we have expected key features details of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Expected Features

In terms of features, the upcoming Galaxy A72 will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC as per the Geekbench listing. As the phone with model number SM-A725F was recently spotted on the Geekbench listing where the 6G RAM model managed to score 548 points in single-core and 1604 in the multi-core tests.

Upfront, the Galaxy A72 is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the 5G model of the Galaxy A72 is rumored to run the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Other specs of the handset might include a 5,000 mAh battery with a 25W fast charging, 64MP quad-rear camera setup, and a 32MP front sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Expected Features

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G which was spotted on the Google Play Console listing, suggesting the Snapdragon 750G SoC. Furthermore, the handset is likely to sport a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. For cameras, it will have the same 64MP quad-rear camera and 32MP front sensor. Software-wise, it will run Android 11 with One UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500 mAh battery.

