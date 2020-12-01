Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Renders Appear Online Revealing Design Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Affordable 5G smartphones will likely boom in 2021 and OEMs like Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, and others will play a vital role. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is one of the affordable 5G-supported devices from the company, now available in the European markets. It now looks like the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be its successor.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Renders

Reports suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 5G could launch early next year. What's more, tipster OneLeaks has revealed the CAD renders and the design details of the upcoming smartphone. If these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung 5G smartphone will be featuring a triple-camera setup housed in a vertical module.

Going into the details, the leaked renders reveal a polycarbonate body with flat edges instead of the curved edges found on Samsung smartphones. Moreover, it looks like the camera bump won't be very predominant like other devices. Like most smartphones, the triple-camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. Additionally, the camera housing also seems to include another sensor, whose details are unknown yet.

The report by OneLeaks also suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will flaunt a 6.5-inch display with an Infinity-V notch, which will house the selfie camera. While Samsung has given us a sleek and narrow-bezel display, the upcoming smartphone seems to contradict that. From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport thick bezels along with a chin.

Other details that have surfaced include the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also means the phone won't have an AMOLED display. It'll also reportedly include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The leaked renders note that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will measure 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: What To Expect

Affordable 5G smartphones might be the latest trend. From the looks of it, OEMs will be cutting down on the design aspect to bring in 5G support. For now, none of these renders have been officially confirmed. But if these reports are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 5G could be starting a new trend of affordable 5G smartphones.

Best Mobiles in India