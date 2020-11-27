Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Case Renders Appear Online; Triple Rear Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is working on the Galaxy A32 5G which is sad to be unveiled as the most affordable 5G phone. Now, alleged case renders of the device have surfaced online, revealing its design. As per the renders shared on Twitter by tipster Sudhanshu, the Galaxy A32 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup which will be aligned vertically along with two LED flash. The camera design will be different than other regular modules as seen on renders.

Furthermore, the leaked case renders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will sport an Infinity-U display with slim bezels. The volume rocker and a physical fingerprint sensor of the handset will be placed on the right edge of the handset. For connectivity, it will include a 3.5mm port, a speaker grille, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Going by the previous report, the Galaxy A32 5G is believed to arrive in 2021. However, the company has not shared any details about the device yet. Moreover, the earlier report was revealed that the phone will be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A31which was launched in India back in June. The triple rear camera of the Galaxy A32 5G is likely to include a 48MP main sensor which is also present on its predecessor Galaxy A31.

Other sensors are said to be an ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As of now, we have this much information about the Galaxy A32 5G. However, we can expect to get more details on the same in the coming days.

On the other hand, the company has recently launched two budget-centric handsets namely the Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A12 under its A series. Both devices run on Android 10 OS and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the Galaxy A12 has a quad-camera at the back, while the Galaxy A02s has a triple rear camera setup.

