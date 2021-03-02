Samsung Galaxy A32 Launched With 90Hz AMOLED Display: Best Phone In The Segment? News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially unveiled a new mid-range smartphone -- the Galaxy A32 with an upgraded design in India. This is the latest and the most affordable smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate display from the company, which is unique in its own way.

Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 is not the most affordable smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate display, it is the most affordable smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications

The on-paper specifications of the Galaxy A32 convey a message that it is a mid-range smartphone. The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot and dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE support on both slots. On the software front, the device runs on Android 11 OS with custom OneUI 3.1 skin on top.

The device has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro lens. The device also has a 20MP selfie camera at the front with 1080p video recording capability. A 5,000 mAh fuels the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging, identical to its predecessor.

Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A32 will go on sale in India from March 5 via offline stores for Rs. 21,999, and the device will be available in four colors. Yes, the device does feel underpowered by just looking at the processor. However, as a whole package, the Galaxy A32 seems like a capable mid-range device for the offline market.

