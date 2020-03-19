Samsung Galaxy A41 Announced: Price, Specs, Features And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A41, the next-generation model in the Galaxy A series has been announced after a slew of rumors and speculations. The Galaxy A41 is the sequel to the Galaxy A40 launched back in April last year. Eventually, the latest smartphone comes with a slew of improvements and features as compared to the yesteryear model.

Samsung Galaxy A41 comes with notable aspects such as an Infinity-U display, a waterdrop notch, and more as seen on its predecessor. Moving on to its rear, the device appears to have a similar design as the Galaxy A51 that was announced back in December last year. And, it comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance too.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy A41 has been listed on the NTT DoCoMo website in Japan recently. The pricing is not known for now but it is listed in three color options - black, white and blue. The company's press release notes that the Galaxy A41 will go on sale from June this year in Japan. For now, there is no word regarding the smartphone's price and availability in the international markets.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 bestows a 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 89% and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. While there is nothing known about the processor, it remains to be seen if it will use a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset.

A 3500mAh battery powers the newly launched Samsung smartphone. This battery comes with support for 15W fast charging support. The other notable aspects of the Galaxy A41 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, NFC and more.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A41 makes use of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with a wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

What We Think

While we yet to know the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A41, we can expect further details regarding the same in India in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India