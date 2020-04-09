Samsung Galaxy A41 Launched For Global Markets, Sale Debuts In May News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy A41 was announced in Japan exclusively for NTT Docomo and was said that it will not be available for purchase until June. Now, the company has announced the new Galaxy A41 for the global markets. As it is the global variant of the same device, the specifications and features remain the same.

Well, the launch of the Galaxy A41 for the global markets has been announced along with the unveiling of new smartphones such as the Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G, and Galaxy A21. Seeing the new announcements on the same day, it looks like Samsung is on a launch spree and will make these devices available in various markets soon.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A41 bestows a 6.1-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. The screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 89% and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. While there is nothing known about the processor, it remains to be seen if it will use a Snapdragon or Exynos chipset.

A 3500mAh battery powers the newly launched Samsung smartphone. This battery comes with support for 15W fast charging support. The other notable aspects of the Galaxy A41 include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, NFC and more.

For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A41 makes use of a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 48MP primary camera sensor with a wide-angle lens and f/2.0 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A41 Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy A41 has been launched in four color options such as Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Red. The smartphone is priced at 299 euros (approx. Rs. 25,000) and will be up for purchase sometime in May 2020 in Germany. The availability details of this smartphone in the other markers remain unknown as yet.

