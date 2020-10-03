Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Color Variants Revealed Via Offical Renders News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung's latest Galaxy A series smartphone is rumored to begin shipping in Germany soon. The new Samsung Galaxy A42 5G was earlier announced last month as the cheapest 5G supported smartphone from the company. Previously, the phone was spotted in a single black color variant. The official listing now showcases multiple color choices for the new Samsung smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Color Variants

The official listing of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G reveals many colors like black, white, and grey. Additionally, one can spot the unique quad-tone design for all the devices - something we haven't seen on other Samsung smartphones so far. The renders also reveal the quad-camera setup housed in a square module. Up front, the image reveals a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Specifications

Since the company has officially announced the Galaxy A42 5G, we know the specifications and features of it. The phone flaunts a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels and FHD+ resolution. As it's an AMOLED display, it integrates an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Other details include the Snapdragon 750G chipset, one of the first smartphones with this processor. It is paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB RAM, which makes it capable of handling gaming titles and routine smartphone tasks seamlessly. The phone runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5 custom skin.

Like most smartphones today, the Galaxy A52 5G draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The phone packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. There's a 20MP selfie camera in the front.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: Cheapest 5G Phone?

Samsung notes this is the cheapest 5G phone from the company. It is priced at EUR 369 (around Rs. 31,699), which indeed makes it the cheapest 5G supported smartphone from the company. At the same time, other brands like Realme, Xiaomi, and even OnePlus are launching 5G supported smartphones with mid-range features and price tag. For all we know, the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G will have some tough competition once it lands in the Indian market.

