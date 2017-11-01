Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and A7(2018) could feature Bluetooth 5.0

While Samsung's Galaxy A series smartphones are not flagships, they have a few features that are present in the devices from the Galaxy S and Note series. According to the publication GSMArena, next year's Samsung Galaxy A5 and A7 may feature Bluetooth 5.0.

As some of you may know, the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus were the first smartphones to come with the Bluetooth 5.0. Apparently, we could see the same feature on the upcoming Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7. Both the smartphones are likely to be powered by the Exynos 7885 chipset, which has just got certified by the Bluetooth SIG. The listing reveals that the new SoC offers support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless standard has many serious improvements to its functionality. Bluetooth 5.0 has several implications for the future IoT devices and connected home. Bluetooth lets you connect your phone to multiple devices such as wearables, speakers, headphones, cars, and more.

So needless to say, the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 will strengthen the connectivity suite of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018).

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was recently spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 7885 processor and 6GB RAM. The benchmark listing also revealed that the smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

The Galaxy A5 (2018), on the other hand, is expected to launch in two variants. The one meant exclusively for the Chinese market is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. Whereas, the other one will be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor. The smartphone is also said to arrive with 4GB RAM and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Rumors have it, both Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) will have the Infinity Display just like the one seen on Galaxy S8 duo. Samsung may price the smartphones in the premium mid-range category.