Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) confirmed to feature Infinity Display

Other than full-screen design and dual cameras, one of the other emerging trends for smartphones is displays with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Currently, there are a few flagships available with 18:9 displays including the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo, Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30. Except for flagships, some mid-range devices like the Micromax Canvas Infinity and the newly launched Oppo F5 also feature the same aspect ratio. However, most of the phones still retain the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio.

Well, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) and A7 (2018) are also expected to Infinity displays. The Galaxy A series smartphones that have released so far usually have the conventional 16:9 aspect ratio. But rumors have it, Samsung will incorporate the same Infinity Display used on the Galaxy S8 duo on the two aforementioned smartphones.

Up until now, we have just heard this information through leaks and rumors. As a confirmation of the Infinity Display, the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) has been spotted on the HTML Test website carrying the model number SM-A530F. The website shows the device's display has a screen resolution of 846×412 pixels.

While the resolution count is obviously a factual error, one thing that has been confirmed that the Galaxy A5 (2018) will come with a display carrying 18.5:9 aspect ratio. This clearly implies that the smartphone will flaunt the same Infinity Display that we see on the Samsung flagships.

The inclusion of an Infinity Display also means that the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) will lack a physical home button and its fingerprint scanner will be migrated to the back under the rear camera.

The HTML5 Test listing further reveals that the 2018 A5 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Although, this seems disheartening for those who are waiting for the phone, at the time of the launch the device may get Android 8.0 Oreo. In any case, sooner or later, it will be updated to Android Oreo.

As far as its other features are concerned, the Galaxy A5 (2018) is expected to launch in two variants. The one meant exclusively for the Chinese market is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. Whereas, the other one will be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor. The smartphone is also said to arrive with 4GB RAM.