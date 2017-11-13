Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) spotted on official website; early 2018 launch likely

Back in 2014, Samsung announced the Galaxy Alpha under the new smartphone lineup - Galaxy A series. Gradually, the lineup became pretty successful and the company is launching a number of Galaxy A smartphone models every year.

Likewise, we know that Samsung will stick to the same pattern and launch the Galaxy A series smartphones next year too. We saw the renders of the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) emerge online back in October giving us an early sneak peak at what we can expect from the South Korean tech giant next year.

After the incidents those have taken place regarding these upcoming Samsung smartphones, the company seems to have silently confirmed the existence of one of the Galaxy A smartphones on tow for the next year. We say so as the device has been spotted on the official Samsung website via Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Support page for the new Galaxy A5 Samsung's official website for South Korea has listed the new Galaxy A5 (2018) via a support page. The support page mentions the model number Samsung SM-A530, which remains to be unannounced. This specific device is said to be the Galaxy A5 (2018) as its predecessors such as Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2016) and Galaxy A5 (2015) have the model numbers - SM-A520, SM-A510 and SM-A500 respectively. Full-screen design with thin bezels Besides the model number, the support page for the SM-A530 on the official South Korean website of Samsung does not reveal any further information. However, going by the previous speculations, we can expect the Galaxy A5 (2018) to feature a 5.5-inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080 pixel display with thin bezels. This display demands that the fingerprint sensor is placed at the rear as there is not much space to house it at the front. Eventually, the device appears to have a contemporary look. Key specs of Galaxy A5 (2018) The Galaxy A5 (2018) is believed to be launched with a mid-range Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The device is likely to run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box but we don't know how far this piece of information is authentic. It will feature a water-resistant build too. Early 2018 launch expected Given that the Galaxy A5 (2017) was unveiled in January this year, we can expect the Galaxy A5 (2018) to be officially unveiled early next year. To be precise it is believed see the light of the day in January 2018 alongside the other models in the lineup such as Galaxy A3 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018).