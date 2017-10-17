Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2018) renders with dual selfie cameras are out

Samsung is reportedly prepping the next-generation A series smartphones slated to be unveiled in the next year. We saw a set of renders of the smartphones hit the web a few days back. If those were not enough, then here are a few more for you.

Once again, @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice have teamed up and created the detailed 3D models of the upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). The concept renders show that these smartphones are taller and narrower than the existing models. Having that said, the screens appear to be narrower and with more vertical space than the current generation Galaxy A series smartphones.

What's more interesting is the camera on these smartphones. The renders show that the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) appear to have dual selfie cameras at the front. If this turns out to be true, then these will be the first Samsung smartphones to feature dual cameras at the front. This move will make the Galaxy A smartphones of 2018 selfie-focused devices targeting the premium mid-range market.

It looks like Samsung does not want to implement dual cameras at the rear of these smartphones. It makes sense as the company might want to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ with dual rear cameras early next year.

When it comes to the other specifications, the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are expected to be equipped with either the in-house Exynos 7885 SoC based on the 10nm manufacturing process or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the market. These upcoming Galaxy A smartphones are said to be launched with the IP68 rating to make them water resistant as usual. Also, it looks like the Galaxy A smartphones shown in the concept renders might feature Infinity Display panels as on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with the Always On Display feature.

Check out the video of the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) renders from below.