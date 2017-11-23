Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) renders confirm Infinity Display

We are nearing the end of this year and Samsung has already announced most the devices slated to be launched this year. Given that 2018 is all set to debut in a little more than a month's time, the launch of the next generation Galaxy A smartphones appear to be nearing.

The Galaxy A series meant for 2018 should be unveiled in the coming weeks. We have already come across rumors and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 smartphones awaiting their launch in early 2018. In the recent past, a set of renders of these smartphones had leaked showing the possible design that we can expect. Also, there are claims that these devices will boast of an Infinity Display as seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Now we have got a closer look at the Galaxy A5 (2018). A GizChina report has posted some of the renders of the smartphone with a bezel-less design confirming the presence of the Infinity Display. This makes us believe that the display trend seen on flagship Samsung models will be a part of the next-generation mid-range smartphones. The Infinity Display shows that the aspect ratio will be 18:9 instead of the usual 16:9.

The Galaxy A5 render shows that there will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor positioned below the main camera. The handset is believed to run Android Nougat OS and make use of either the Snapdragon 660 or Exynos 7885 SoC depending on the region.

Besides these details, the renders do not reveal a lot about the upcoming smartphone. However, we can expect to come across more details in the near future as the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) are slated to be unveiled early next year. Until then, we need to take these leaked renders as mere speculations.