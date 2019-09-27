Samsung Galaxy A5 With 5.7-Inch Display, 16GB Storage Tipped Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is working on a new smartphone in the Galaxy 'A' series. The refreshed Galaxy A series was announced earlier this year has been extended with the launch of the Galaxy A10s and A50s recently. As for the upcoming smartphone, it is said to be a budget offering. Let's have a look at the details:

Samsung Galaxy A5 Details

The device in question is the Galaxy A5 which is said to be placed between the Galaxy A10s and Galaxy A10. A report from 91Mobiles suggests SM-A015F model number along with some specifications.

As per the report, the smartphone will offer a compact form factor and sport a 5.7-inch display panel. Considering that this will be a budget smartphone, we can expect an HD+ resolution.

It remains to be seen if the company opts for Infinity-U or Infinity-V panel. There is no word on the processor, however, the device is said to come with 16GB internal storage. The device will boot Android Pie-OS with an in-house One UI interface.

The report does not reveal the camera specifications and it is not clear at the moment if Samsung will opt for a dual-camera or triple-camera setup at the rear. The device is said to be introduced as a rival to the Redmi 8A that debuted this week in India. So, we can expect the device to be priced in Rs. 10,000 segment. But, nothing concrete can be said just yet.

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy A Smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy A70s is the upcoming device expected to go official sometime soon. It is said to come with some noticeable upgrades over the standard Galaxy A70. Specifically, a 64MP Samsung GW1 primary camera sensor at the rear.

The device will feature an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The device will run on a mid-range Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM. It is said to ship with Android Pie-based One UI skin.

