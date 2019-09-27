Samsung Galaxy A70s Shows Up On Google Play Console: Key Specifications Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A70s is the upcoming smartphone splashing via leaks and rumors. The device has already been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance and TENNA indicating an imminent launch. We already have some idea on the specifications of the device. In the latest developments, the device has made it to the Google Play Console listing. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy A70s Spotted At Google Play Console Listing

The Google Play Console listing of the Samsung Galaxy A70s reveals some of the hardware. The device has been spotted with an FHD+ display with 420ppi pixel density and 1080 x 2400 resolution, but it doesn't confirm the size.

The smartphone has been listed with a Snapdragon 675 chipset corroborating with the Geekbench listing. While the storage variants are undisclosed, the device is said to come in 64GB/128GB storage options.

The Google Play Console listing also suggests 6GB RAM and Android Pie OS layered with OneUI user interface. The Galaxy A70s is further speculated to offer a triple-lens rear camera setup which will comprise a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor.

As of now, there is no word on the remaining sensors, but considering the latest trend, we can expect an ultra-wide or a macro sensor. The handset will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit with fast charging support. It is said to come with a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Geekbench

As mentioned earlier, the device has previously been spotted at Geekbench. It was listed with same chipset and software as on the Google Play Console listing (SD 675 and Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top). The device logged 2,365 points in the single-core and 6,372 points in the multi-core tests.

Samsung has not tipped the pricing or its availability in India and other markets. But, with the device making rounds on the internet, we can expect the device to land sometime soon.

