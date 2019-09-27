ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A70s Shows Up On Google Play Console: Key Specifications Revealed

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy A70s is the upcoming smartphone splashing via leaks and rumors. The device has already been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance and TENNA indicating an imminent launch. We already have some idea on the specifications of the device. In the latest developments, the device has made it to the Google Play Console listing. Details are as follows:

    Samsung Galaxy A70s Shows Up On Google Play Console: Key Specification

     

    Samsung Galaxy A70s Spotted At Google Play Console Listing

    The Google Play Console listing of the Samsung Galaxy A70s reveals some of the hardware. The device has been spotted with an FHD+ display with 420ppi pixel density and 1080 x 2400 resolution, but it doesn't confirm the size.

    The smartphone has been listed with a Snapdragon 675 chipset corroborating with the Geekbench listing. While the storage variants are undisclosed, the device is said to come in 64GB/128GB storage options.

    The Google Play Console listing also suggests 6GB RAM and Android Pie OS layered with OneUI user interface. The Galaxy A70s is further speculated to offer a triple-lens rear camera setup which will comprise a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor.

    As of now, there is no word on the remaining sensors, but considering the latest trend, we can expect an ultra-wide or a macro sensor. The handset will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery unit with fast charging support. It is said to come with a USB Type-C port.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s Geekbench

    As mentioned earlier, the device has previously been spotted at Geekbench. It was listed with same chipset and software as on the Google Play Console listing (SD 675 and Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top). The device logged 2,365 points in the single-core and 6,372 points in the multi-core tests.

    Samsung has not tipped the pricing or its availability in India and other markets. But, with the device making rounds on the internet, we can expect the device to land sometime soon.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue