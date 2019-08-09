ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 64MP Camera Spotted On Geekbench

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Samsung is reportedly working on its new Galaxy A70s smartphone which is expected to launch either in September or October, this year. The device has been spotted on Geekbench listing under the SM-A707F model number. The listing suggests that the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6150 SoC (Snapdragon 675 SoC) paired with 6GB RAM. The device is also rumored to be the first Samsung phone to come with a 64MP camera sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy A70s 64MP Camera Spotted On Geekbench

     

    Details Of Samsung Galaxy A70s Smartphone

    The Galaxy A70s has appeared on Geekbench with single and multi-scores of 2365 and 6372 respectively. The listing further reveals that the phone will ship with Android 9(Pie) out-of-the-box. It can be assumed the new A-series device as a replica of Galaxy A70, with a few changes.

    Samsung Galaxy A70 Price In India & Specifications

    The handset was launched at Rs. 28,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, in India. It is available in the market in black, blue, and white color options.

    For specifications, the device sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an Infinity-U notch at the top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It runs Android 9(Pie) with custom One UI skin on top.

    The A70 boards a triple rear camera setup comprising a 32MP, 8MP, and a 5MP sensor. For selfies, the phone is housed with a 32MP shooter. Its connectivity aspects are Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, Glonass, NFC, and Type-C. The handset comes with Dolby Atmos support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. And lastly, it has a 4,500mAh backup along with 25W fast-charging support.

    (Source)

