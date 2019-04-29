Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro will use a massive 4500 mAh battery with fast charging News oi-Vivek Galaxy Note10 Pro is expected to support 5G network

There are multiple rumors that Samsung will launch at least four models under the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Now, there is an almost official confirmation that the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will come with a massive 4500 mAh battery, identical to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Another report suggests that the Galaxy Note10 Pro will support 27W fast charging via USB type C port, and the company will include a fast charger inside the retail package.

The Galaxy Note10 Pro will come with a model number SM-N975, and the smartphone. The 4500 mAh battery comes with the following serial number EB-BN975ABU. As the "Pro" version is expected to pack-in top of the line specs with flagship grade hardware, a 4500 mAh battery will offer better battery backup, compared to the 4000 mAh battery on the Galaxy Note9.

Galaxy Note10 Pro possible specs

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with an Infinity-O notch on the top to house the selfie camera.

The smartphone will be available with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9820 SoC in select markets. In India, the company will most probably launch the Exynos variant. The base variant is expected to offer at least 8 GB of RAM, which might go up to 12 GB on the high-end variant along with up to 1 TB of internal storage.

The smartphone is most likely to feature a quad camera setup with a ToF sensor, super wide angle lens, telephoto lens, and a standard camera sensor, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Just like every other Note smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Note10 and the Note10 Pro will come with a new and improved S-Pen with added functionalities.

Source