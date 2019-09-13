Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64MP Camera To Soon Launch In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently extended its refreshed Galaxy A lineup with the launch of two new handsets - the Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A30s. But, the internet has been giving a sneak peek of the Galaxy A70s which is likely to come with some upgraded hardware compared to the Galaxy A50s. Now, it seems that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A70s sometime soon in the country. Following are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A70s India Launch Details:

A poster featuring the Galaxy A70s has been spotted by 91mobiles at one of the company's official store in Delhi NCR. The poster showed the device alongside the newly launched Galaxy A30s and the Galaxy A50s, however, hasn't revealed any specifics on the internals.

Moreover, there is no tentative timeline for its official release and Samsung has also not revealed any specifics. But, with the device being spotted in a poster indicates a launch sometime soon.

But, similar to the recently launched Galaxy A smartphones, we can expect a triple-lens camera setup. The device has been spotted multiple times via leaks and we have a fair idea what it might offer. Let's have a look:

Samsung Galaxy A70s Expected Renders:

The Samsung Galaxy A70s was earlier listed on Geekbench with a model number SM-A707F. The listing suggested a Snapdragon 675 SoC clubbed with 6GB RAM. It logged a total of 2365 points in the single-core and 6372 points in the multi-core tests. The listing also suggested an Android Pie OS topped with One UI OS.

One of the major highlights of the upcoming device is the 64MP camera. This is said to be the first Samsung smartphone with such a massive camera sensor. It remains to be seen in what price bracket the handset is introduced and how well it will fare in the market.

