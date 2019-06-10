Samsung Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A20s India Launch Pegged For H2 2019 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been on a launch spree of late. The company has taken the wraps off a new set of Galaxy A series smartphones. The devices launched under this lineup include the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70. We already know that the company is in plans to launch the Galaxy A80 sometime soon in India.

Apart from the Galaxy A80 that was announced in April this year, it looks like Samsung is in plans to launch three new devices in the country. Well, the talk is about the Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A70s. These smartphones are claimed to be unveiled sometime in the second half of this year.

Three Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones

As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A30s will arrive in three color options - Lavender, White and Black. The report also reveals that the Galaxy A20s will be launched in two colors - Black and Blue. These upcoming Samsung smartphones are claimed to be similar to the standard variants already available in the market. The suffix 's' in their names indicate that these devices could be minor upgrades to the standard variants.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Launch In India

Besides these alleged Samsung smartphones that are likely to be launched in the Indian market in the second half of the year, the Galaxy A80 is awaited to be launched in the next few days. While an official confirmation regarding the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A80 in India is yet to be revealed, the device has been spotted on the official Samsung website in the country.

The listing has the 'Notify Me' option as well tipping that the launch date could be nearing. Reportedly, this smartphone could be launched in the country on June 15 and go on pre-order sometime this week. This smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs. 39,990 for the base variant while an upgraded version is to be priced at Rs. 44,990.

What About These New Galaxy A Series Phones?

Though these upcoming Galaxy A series smartphones could be minor upgrades to the standard variants, this report does not reveal what upgrade we can expect from the company. Could it be a storage and RAM upgrade? We need to wait to know more about the same. Also, an official word from Samsung regarding these new devices is awaited.