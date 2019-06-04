Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch – First Rotating Triple Camera Smartphone Listed Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy A80 is one of the most innovative smartphones launched by the company. And, in the Galaxy A series, this smartphone is the most expensive one. It carries the credits of being the first smartphone to feature a unique rotating triple camera module, which can double as both the selfie and main cameras of the device.

Recently, there were reports that the Galaxy A80 will be launched in India in the first week of June and will go on sale from June 15. And, the same report suggested that this newly launched Samsung smartphone will be priced at Rs. 39,990. Now, we have further confirmation regarding the imminent launch of this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Listed Online

While an official confirmation regarding the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy A80 in India is yet to be revealed, the device has been spotted on the official Samsung website in the country. The listing has the 'Notify Me' option as well tipping that the launch date could be nearing. Reportedly, this smartphone could be launched in the country on June 15 and go on pre-order sometime this week.

Samsung Galaxy A80 Rumored Pricing

Back in April, when the Galaxy A80 was announced, it was launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. While speculations hint that the device could be priced at Rs. 39,990, which itself seems to be a hefty pricing, there are gossips that another variant could be launched for Rs. 44,990. Notably, this positions the Galaxy A80 just below the Galaxy S10e, which is an affordable variant of the flagship S10 series.

Unique Rotating Camera Module

The USP of this Samsung smartphone is the presence of the unique rotating triple camera module. The device offers a triple camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a third Time Of Flight sensor. The device does not have a dedicated front-facing camera and the primary camera setup acts as a selfie camera with a rotating mechanism.

Is It Worth The Expected Price?

As mentioned above, word is that the Samsung Galaxy A80 could be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000. If this pricing turns out to be true, then this device is definitely expensive. Given that the flagship OnePlus 7 with high-end specifications such as Snapdragon 855 SoC is priced starting from Rs. 32,999, this device is definitely more expensive for the specs it comes with.

However, it will quench the needs of those who want a unique smartphone with rotating cameras. So, the price you pay will be mainly for the fancy camera module and design language.