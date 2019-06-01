Samsung Galaxy A80 Comes With A State Of The Art Camera Tech And A Hefty Price Tag News oi-Vivek

The Samsung Galaxy A80 is currently the innovative and the most expensive smartphone from the Galaxy A series of devices. The Galaxy A80 comes with a one-of-a-kind rotatable camera setup, where the primary camera acts as a selfie camera as well. Now, a new leak suggests that the Galaxy A80 Will go on sale in India from June 15.

The same reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A80 will cost Rs 39,990, making it the most expensive Galaxy A series smartphone launched in 2019. Also know the fact that the company is most likely to launch another variant of the Galaxy A80, which is most likely to cost Rs 44,990, making it a tad cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which retails in India for Rs 50,900.

Samsung Galaxy A80 specifications

The device comes with a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED display with no-notch, no-bezel design. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device offers a triple camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and a Time Of Flight sensor. The device does not have a dedicated front-facing camera, where the primary camera setup acts as a selfie camera with a rotating mechanism.

A 3700 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone and the device does support fast charging via USB type C port. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

What do we think about Galaxy A80's price?

Though the Samsung Galaxy A80 offers a state of the art rotating camera, a price tag of Rs 40,000 seems a bit more, compared to the competition, where, the OnePlus 7 retails in India for Rs 32,999 with flagship grade specifications.

The Galaxy A80 is not for everyone, it is for those who want a device that is slightly out of the box compared to a typical smartphone that we use every day.

