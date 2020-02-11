Samsung Galaxy A50 Gets Rs. 4,500 Limited Period Discount In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy A50 is one the best mid-range handsets by the company which is packed with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras. The handset was announced back in March 2019 in India and had received a couple of price cuts in the past. The company has once again axed its price for a limited period. This comes following the arrival of the Galaxy A51 in India.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Gets Temporary Discount In India

The Samsung Galaxy A50's high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has received a temporary price cut of Rs. 4,500 in India. Following the discount, the device can be bought for Rs. 16,990 instead of Rs. 21,490 launch price. The base model has not received any discounts. Notably, you can buy the device in blue, black and, white color options.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A50 ships with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inches. The display offers an FHD+ resolution and has a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The U-shaped notch is equipped with a 25MP camera to care for selfies and video calling.

At the rear, there are three cameras housing a 25MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP additional depth lens. There is no rear or side-mounted fingerprint scanner, rather an in-display scanner is used for biometric authentication.

An octa-core Exynos 9610 processor is the brain of operations which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset supports up to 512GB micro SD card. Software-department is handled by Android Pie-based One UI skin. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.

