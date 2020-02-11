Just In
- 4 min ago Here’s How Coronavirus Outbreak Has Taken A Toll On MWC 2020
-
- 16 min ago iQOO To Disrupt Indian Smartphone Market With Premium Products
- 42 min ago Redmi 8A Dual With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Availability And More
- 1 hr ago Vivo V19 Pro Launch Slated For March 3 In India, Registrations Open Soon
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Volkswagen Vento Official Sketches Revealed: Redesigned Exterior, Impressive Interior
- Sports David Warner takes step to cricket redemption with top Australia honour
- Lifestyle Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Bebo’ Or Samantha Akkineni In ‘Jaanu’, Who Draped The Custom Sari Better?
- Movies Allu Aravind Rejects Rs 8 Crore Bollywood Offer For Ala Vaikuntapurramloo Remake; Read Why
- News Delhi election results: Kejriwal leading, his deputy Sisodia trailing
- Finance New One Rupee Note To Be Printed By The Govt: Details Here
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North India In February
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Samsung Galaxy A50 Gets Rs. 4,500 Limited Period Discount In India: Price And Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A50 is one the best mid-range handsets by the company which is packed with features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras. The handset was announced back in March 2019 in India and had received a couple of price cuts in the past. The company has once again axed its price for a limited period. This comes following the arrival of the Galaxy A51 in India.
Samsung Galaxy A50 Gets Temporary Discount In India
The Samsung Galaxy A50's high-end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has received a temporary price cut of Rs. 4,500 in India. Following the discount, the device can be bought for Rs. 16,990 instead of Rs. 21,490 launch price. The base model has not received any discounts. Notably, you can buy the device in blue, black and, white color options.
In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A50 ships with an Infinity-U Super AMOLED display that measures 6.4-inches. The display offers an FHD+ resolution and has a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The U-shaped notch is equipped with a 25MP camera to care for selfies and video calling.
At the rear, there are three cameras housing a 25MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP additional depth lens. There is no rear or side-mounted fingerprint scanner, rather an in-display scanner is used for biometric authentication.
An octa-core Exynos 9610 processor is the brain of operations which is accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset supports up to 512GB micro SD card. Software-department is handled by Android Pie-based One UI skin. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 15W fast charging.
-
23,999
-
19,890
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,519
-
1,03,900
-
15,580
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,869
-
15,199
-
62,900
-
34,519
-
44,900
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210