Samsung Galaxy A50 spotted on Geekbench with 4GB RAM and Exynos 9610 SoC

It appears that the year 2019 is going to be a busy year for Samsung. While we already have come across various reports suggesting the upcoming Samsung smartphones in 2019 including the Galaxy foldable smartphone, the flagship Galaxy S10 series, and the affordable Galaxy M series, some latest reports hints about another Samsung smartphone in the make. The new smartphone on which the South Korean tech giant is working comes under the Galaxy A series of smartphones, which means it will be a premium mid-range offering by the company.

In addition to the Galaxy A8s, Samsung is reportedly working on Galaxy A50 smartphone. The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. The device is listed as the model number SM-A505F and in the multi-core test on the benchmarking platform, the device has received a score of 4380 points and 1615 points in the single-core test. It is being claimed that it's the Exynos 9610 chipset combined with 4GB RAM on the device which has scored the aforementioned results in the multi-core and single core tests.

It is not immediately clear as to what other specifications and features will the upcoming premium mid-range Galaxy A50 smartphone will offer. Apart from the RAM and processor, it is not known as of now what other hardware such as the display, camera, and storage the device will pack. Though, it would be interesting to see what camera module the device will feature. Also, the benchmark tests suggest that the device runs on Android 9 Pie, this means we can expect the latest version of Android to be shipped with the device.

As of now, Samsung has also not revealed any specific timeline for the release of the smartphone and has also not shared other details regarding the upcoming Galaxy A50. However, it is being speculated that the device might hit the shelves by next year only. We will keep you updated on the same, so stay tuned with us for further updates.