Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked image renders suggests four rear cameras

Samsung is prepping up to bring its next flagship the Galaxy S10 lineup by next year. The upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 is tipped to come in four different variants including three premium and one low-end variant. Recently, a leaked screen protector image of the Galaxy S10+ was spotted online. The leaked image of the protective film suggests that the smartphone will have a display hole which will accommodate the dual-front cameras on the device. Well, it appears that the rumor mill doesn't just stop here and the Galaxy S10+ has now been spotted via 360-degree video renders shared by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks. The latest renders shed some insight on the imaging capabilities and design of the Galaxy S10+ smartphone.

Samsung is expected to use an Infinity-O display panel on the Galaxy S10 lineup of smartphones. The display on the Galaxy S10 series will have a pill-shaped in-display hole which will house the dual font cameras.

The latest leaked image renders of the Galaxy S10+ shows the narrow bezels around the display of the device, the chin at the bottom is also comparatively smaller. The display comes with curved edges. This means that the device will offer a maximum screen surface and will be optimum for media consumptions. The image renders further reiterates the 'pill-shaped' camera hole at the front panel. The dual front cameras are placed at the top right corner of the display.

The Galaxy S10+ image renders also shows the antenna lines covering the sides, top and bottom panel of the smartphone. The SIM card tray is placed at the top, whereas, the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers, a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio output and the speaker grille is placed at the bottom of the device.

As for the camera setup, the rear panel comprises of a four-lens camera module which is stacked horizontally. While the lenses placed at either side are said to carry a wide angle aperture, the lenses placed at the middle are expected to be depth-sensing and telephoto sensors. The front camera is already tipped to be a dual-lens setup. This means that the Galaxy S10+ will feature six cameras in total.

The Galaxy S10+ Ice Blue color variant has been shared in the image renders and the device offers a gradient color pattern at the side panels. While the left panel of the device houses the volume rockers and the power key, the right panel has the Bixby button.

Image Source