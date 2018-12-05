Samsung Galaxy S10+ leaked protective glass suggests dual front cameras within display hole

Samsung has created a lot of hype with its new range of upcoming smartphones which includes the foldable Galaxy F, the flagship Galaxy S10, and the mid-tier Galaxy A8s. All of these upcoming smartphones have been leaked numerous times over the web giving us an insight on the expected specifications and features which these smartphones will offer. We have been coming across tons of rumors and leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S10, now, a new leak surrounding the Galaxy S10 has made its way online.

This time it is the Galaxy S10+ protective glass which has been leaked. The screen protector for the suggested Galaxy S10+ has been made public by a known tipster who goes by the name of IceUniverse. The leaked images of the protective film of the upcoming Galaxy S10+ has been shared via Twitter along with a concept render of the smartphone. We already have come across the reports of a different display hole which the Galaxy S10 lineup will feature in order to accommodate the dual front cameras. The latest leak reiterates the use of pill-shaped display hole on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphone.

The leaked image of the protective glass for the Galaxy S10+ highlights a hole which is placed at the top right corner of the display of the device. The display hole carries a pill-shaped form factor stacked horizontally comprising of the circular holes for the placement of the dual front cameras on the device. The image not only shows the positioning of the display hole on the Galaxy S10+ but it also confirms the dual-front camera on the device.

The tweet made by IceUniverse further shows the concept design of the Galaxy S10+ and the device will offer a full-screen display design surrounded by narrow bezels and chins. This allows for a maximum display surface area which is definitely going to enhance media consumption experience on the device.

Some other recent leaks have also suggested that Samsung might introduce four different variants of the Galaxy S10 with one being a low-end variant and the other three being premium variants. As mentioned earlier, we have tons of leak and rumors surrounding the upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone, however, it remains to be seen what all new features will Samsung offer with its next flagship offering. We will keep you posted with the further information on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.

Image Source