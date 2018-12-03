Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature a different display hole to accommodate dual front cameras

Samsung's upcoming smartphones are being suggested every now and then by the rumor mills. We already have seen various reports surrounding the upcoming Samsung devices including the Galaxy foldable phone, the flagship Galaxy S10, and the upper mid-range Galaxy A8s. This time it is the Galaxy S10 which has been tipped once again.

By now, it is clearly indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will feature an Infinity-O display with a "punch hole" to house the selfie camera up front. Now, Ice Universe, a known leakster has tipped that the upcoming Samsung flagship, i.e, the Galaxy S10 will sport a rather different cut-out at the front panel of the display.

IceUniverse had recently tweeted that all the variants of the Galaxy S10 including the Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite, and the Galaxy S10 will feature a "Hole in Super AMOLED screens". This is a slight difference in design as compared to what has been previously reported. Besides, it is the dual-lens front camera module which calls for the change in design.

According to a report from PhoneArena, the Galaxy S10 which is pegged to launch next year will ship with a pill-shaped hole on the display. The pill-shaped hole will accommodate the dual sensors of the front camera. The selfie camera on the Galaxy S10 will comprise one primary lens and one wide-angle lens. Samsung is yet to release any official information on the same and it remains to be seen what new display type the Galaxy S10 will offer.

Just to recall, the previous leaks and rumors had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will come with triple-rear camera module in addition to the dual selfie cameras at the front. The device will offer a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.4 percent which will allow for a full view display form. The smartphone will draw its power from a high-end Exynos 9820 processor or a Snapdragon 8150 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S10 will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with the Samsung's recently introduced One UI skin on top. Backing up the smartphone will be a big 4,000mAh battery unit.