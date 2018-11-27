Samsung Galaxy S10 to be available in three premium and one low-end variant

Samsung's upcoming smartphones have been a hot topic of discussion for quite some time now. It has become quite frequent that we are receiving information on the next Samsung releases including the Galaxy Foldable smartphone, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy A8s. Now, a new report sheds some more light on the company's next flagship Galaxy S10.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly be available in four different variants. This latest report comes from SamMobile, an online community for Samsung. SamMobile had previously also tipped the screen protector of the upper mid-range Galaxy A8s. As for the Galaxy S10, it is being said that there will be four different variants of the Galaxy S10 with one being an entry-segment device and the remaining three being the premium offerings. All the latest variants of the Galaxy S10 have been registered in Russia recently. Out of the four Galaxy S10 variants registered in Russia, one will come with a dual-SIM card support.

Samsung is said to unveil all the variants of Galaxy S10 next year in February during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The premium variants of the Galaxy carry model numbers SM-g975F, SM-G975X, SM-g973X. On the other hand, the entry-level variant of the Galaxy S10 carries a model number SM-G970x.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is expected to be powered by the company's newly announced Exynos 9820 processor. The Exynos 9820 chipset will be manufactured on a 7nm process rather than the 8nm process. This is the first processor from the South Korean tech giant which has an NPU (neural processing unit) dedicated to it.

As for the other rumored specifications and features which will be offered by the Galaxy S10:

The upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 is expected to be available in up to 12GB of RAM with 1TB of native storage. If this is the case, then the Galaxy S10 would be the first smartphone lineup to offer such high-end features. The device will make use of a triple-lens rear camera module comprising of a variable aperture, telephoto lens, and a super wide-angle lens.