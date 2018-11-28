Exynos 9820 spotted on AnTuTu on a non-flagship Samsung smartphone

There have been a lot of speculations about the upcoming flagship smartphone of 2019, the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is most likely to be the first smartphone powered by the recently launched Exynos 9820 Octa-core chipset, based on 8nm manufacturing technology.

Depending on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available with either the Exynos or the Qualcomm chipset. The Indian iteration of the Galaxy S10 will run on the Exynos 9820. And now, a new smartphone with the model number SM-G975F has been spotted online, with the Exynos 9820 SoC.

Exynos 9820 benchmark

On AnTuTu, the Exynos 9820 scores 325076 points, which makes it the most powerful Samsung smartphone to date. The AnTuTu listing also reveals that the smartphone comes with 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080, running on Android 9 Pie OS.

The Exynos 9820 is the first chipset from the Samsung foundry, based on 8nm fabrication with up to 20% improvement in the CPU performance compared to the Exynos 9810. This is also the first chipset which supports native 8K video recording capability and native 4K video recording @150fps.

Is this the Samsung Galaxy S10?

Though the smartphone is based on the Exynos 9820 chipset, this is not the Samsung Galaxy S10, and here is the reason for the same. Samsung is using high-resolution AMOLED displays from the last few years on the Samsung Galaxy S series and the Samsung Galaxy Note series, whereas the leaked AnTuTu listing suggests an FHD+ panel with a resolution of 2280 x 1080p.

This seems to be the upcoming high-end smartphone from the Samsung Galaxy A series to compete against the affordable flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi 8, LG G7 ThinQ and other high-end smartphones priced under Rs 50,000 price point.

With the Exynos 9820 chipset, Samsung will offer flagship grade experience at a much lesser price tag. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or the availability of the mid-tier Samsung smartphone with the Exynos 9820 SoC.