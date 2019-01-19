Samsung Galaxy A50 will feature dew-drop notch (Infinity-V) display

Samsung is all set to launch a new budget series of smartphones under the Galaxy M series in India in the next few days. In the first phase of launch, the company is most likely to announce the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30 smartphones, all priced under Rs 20,000.

Similarly, the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Galaxy A series of smartphones (2019), which will offer premium features with mid-tier pricing.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, Samsung will launch at least three "A" series smartphones. Samsung Galaxy A50, Samsung Galaxy A70, and the Samsung Galaxy A90 will be the first set of A series smartphones from 2019 with features like in-display fingerprint sensor, triple camera setup, and more.

Galaxy A50 leaked specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is expected to come with a 6.0-inch AMOLED display (Infinity-V notch) with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 9610 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

With respect to connectivity, the smartphone will support dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is speculated to come with a triple camera setup with a 24 MP sensor + Depth sensor + 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

The smartphone will carry a 4000 mAh battery with support for fast charging and is also expected to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with Samsung One UI skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A50 in India. The company is most likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy A50 by the end of Q1 2019 and is expected to cost around Rs 30,000 price point.