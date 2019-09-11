ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Launched In India: Price Starts From Rs. 16,999

    By
    |

    Samsung was highly rumored to be working on new smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Recent teasers hinted that the Galaxy A50s could be launched in India today. As promised, the Samsung Galaxy A50s has been launched in the country alongside the Galaxy A30s.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Launched In India

     

    Both these newly launched Samsung smartphones feature triple cameras at the rear, feature a notch display to house the selfie camera. These smartphones are fueled by Android Pie topped with One UI. There are dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot.

    Samsung Galaxy A30s Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy A30s flaunts a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB.

    For imaging, there are triple rear cameras comprising a 25MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

    This Samsung smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, supports Samsung Pay via NFC, comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. A 4000mAh battery powers the Galaxy A30s with support for 15W fast charging.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy A50s is fitted with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The hardware aspects of this smartphone include an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is teamed up with 4GB RAM paired with 64GB/128GB storage space and can be expanded up to 512GB.

     

    The photography department makes use of triple cameras at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a tertiary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There is a 32MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The other goodies on board are identical to those of the Galaxy A30s.

    Price, Availability And Launch Offers

    Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s have been launched in Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush Violet color options. The Galaxy A30s is priced at Rs. 16,999 while the Galaxy A50s variants are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999. These new Samsung smartphones are up for sale starting from today via leading online portals such as Amazon, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, and others and offline stores including Samsung e-shop and Samsung Opera House.

    Jio subscribers who purchase the Galaxy A50s or Galaxy A30s will get double data benefit on the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharge plans. Airtel users will get similar benefits with the Rs. 249, Rs. 299, and Rs. 349 plans. Vodafone and Idea users will get Rs. 75 cashback on the Rs. 255 recharge and 0.5GB data per day for a period of 18 months.

    What We Think

    Samsung Galaxy A50s and A30s have been designed with the millennials and Gen Z users in mind. Eventually, these mid-range smartphones are packed with premium features including Night Mode, Super Steady video, etc. Like the other devices in the lineup, we can expect these Samsung mobiles to also become bestsellers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 19:37 [IST]
