Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Get Up To Rs. 3,000 Discount At Offline Stores News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung refreshed mid-range Galaxy A series got two new models recently - the Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A70s. Recently, the company had given a discount to the predecessor of both smartphones. The latest discount comes as a part of an instant cashback offer which one can avail at the offline retail stores in India. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Discount offers

The Samsung Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A70s are selling with up to Rs. 3.000 instant cashback offer. A report from 91Mobiles suggests the availability of both smartphones with discounts at the brick and mortar stores in India.

Starting with the Galaxy A50s, you can buy the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model that can be purchased at Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 21,999 selling price. Similarly, the 4GB RAM+ 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 17,999 in white color. This violet and black color variants are getting Rs. 1,000 discount and can be purchased at Rs, 18,999.

As for the Galaxy A70s, it is selling with Rs. 3,000 instant discount and can be purchased starting at Rs, 25,999 (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage). The high-end 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is retailing at Rs. 27,999 following the discount.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Features

Both smartphones feature a 3D prism design and offer a triple-rear camera setup. The Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and U-shaped notch. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

For imaging, there is a 48MP primary sensor at the rear paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The device offers a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A70s flaunts a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The rear-camera here comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, this one also has a 32MP snapper upfront. The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India