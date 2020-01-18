ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Get Up To Rs. 3,000 Discount At Offline Stores

    By
    |

    Samsung refreshed mid-range Galaxy A series got two new models recently - the Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A70s. Recently, the company had given a discount to the predecessor of both smartphones. The latest discount comes as a part of an instant cashback offer which one can avail at the offline retail stores in India. Here are the details:

    Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Get Up To Rs. 3,000 Discount

     

    Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Discount offers

    The Samsung Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A70s are selling with up to Rs. 3.000 instant cashback offer. A report from 91Mobiles suggests the availability of both smartphones with discounts at the brick and mortar stores in India.

    Starting with the Galaxy A50s, you can buy the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage model that can be purchased at Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 21,999 selling price. Similarly, the 4GB RAM+ 128GB model can be purchased for Rs. 17,999 in white color. This violet and black color variants are getting Rs. 1,000 discount and can be purchased at Rs, 18,999.

    As for the Galaxy A70s, it is selling with Rs. 3,000 instant discount and can be purchased starting at Rs, 25,999 (6GB RAM+ 128GB storage). The high-end 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is retailing at Rs. 27,999 following the discount.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s Features

    Both smartphones feature a 3D prism design and offer a triple-rear camera setup. The Galaxy A50s sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and U-shaped notch. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 chipset clubbed with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    For imaging, there is a 48MP primary sensor at the rear paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The device offers a 32MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

     

    The Galaxy A70s flaunts a bigger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The rear-camera here comprises a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth lens. For selfies and video calling, this one also has a 32MP snapper upfront. The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue