Samsung Galaxy A70s Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Putting an end to the numerous rumors and leaks, Samsung has announced the Galaxy A70s, which is the sequel to the Galaxy A70 launched in the country back in April this year. The smartphone features all the highlights including triple cameras at the rear, an Infinity-U display and more.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy A70s has been launched in three color variants - Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush Red. The smartphone has been launched in two storage configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999 respectively. The Galaxy A70s will be available across the offline stores and leading online portals from September 28, 2019.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A70s bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The hardware aspects of the newly launched Samsung smartphone include a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC along with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage space.

The Galaxy A70s boots Android 9 Pie topped with the company's One UI out-of-the-box. There are dedicated dual SIM card slots. It comes with three cameras positioned vertically at the top left corner. There is a 64MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash, a 5MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP tertiary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera is a 32MP sensor with a f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the smartphone is packed with standard aspects including dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. A 4500mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging technology. The Galaxy A70s comes with unique geometric patterns as well as a holographic effect at its rear.

Our Take On Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A70s comes with impressive specifications and features. Though there are premium flagships such as OnePlus 7 at a slightly higher price point, it will be a great buy under Rs. 30,000 with 128GB storage space, a 64MP primary camera sensor and other interesting aspects.

