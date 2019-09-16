Samsung Galaxy A70s To Be Priced At Rs. 32,990, Hints Report News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has been launching a slew of Galaxy A series smartphones of late. The company just launched the Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s in India. And, it is all set to bring the upgraded variant of the Galaxy A70 likely to be dubbed Galaxy A70s to the country sometime soon.

As per a recent report by 91mobiles citing industry sources, the Galaxy A70s is believed to be launched in India for a pricing of Rs. 32,990. Furthermore, the report also reveals that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will equip a 5000mAh battery. The Galaxy A70s is believed to be the first smartphone to be launched by the company with its ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A70s - Expected Specifications

Previous reports hint that the Samsung Galaxy A70s will arrive with an octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC that works in conjunction with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with support for expandable storage. In a recently leaked Geekbench listing, the device managed to get 2365 points and 6372 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively.

Apart from the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A70s was also certified by Wi-Fi Alliance. The certification site revealed that the smartphone comes with the model number SM-A707F/DSM. This hints that the device will have dual SIM and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Like the other smartphones launched by the company recently, this one is also expected to run Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI. While the screen size remains unknown, it is believed to flaunt a waterdrop notch at the center of the display to provide room to the selfie camera.

What We Think

None of the other details about the Samsung Galaxy A70s including the camera details are known for now. It is slated to be launched later this month or early next month. However, given the success of the Galaxy A series since the beginning of this year, we can expect the upcoming smartphone to also be a bestseller helping Samsung regain the lost foothold in the mid-range market. Nevertheless, an official confirmation regarding the launch date, specifications or pricing of the device.

