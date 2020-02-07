Samsung Galaxy A50s Gets Permanent Price Cut In India Again: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has axed the price of its mid-range Galaxy A50s in India. This comes following the discount of the Galaxy A70s. The smartphone was launched last year in September and is receiving a permanent discount for the third time since its arrival. The company has given a discount to all the models which you can buy online.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Discount Details

The Samsung Galaxy A50s 4GB RAM model has received a discount of Rs. 2,500, following which it is selling at Rs. 17,499 instead of Rs. 20,999. The device is available with the discounted offline and is yet to reflect on online portals.

Similarly, the 6GB RAM model has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 and is retailing at Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 21,999 selling price.

Samsung Galaxy A70s Hardware And Software Features

An octa-core Exynos 9611 processor is what drives the smartphone. The processor is clubbed with Mali-G72 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung has used this mid-range chipset on some of its successors, i.e, the Galaxy A51. The device supports up to 512GB microSD card. In the software department, it uses Android Pie-based One UI interface.

Moving to the optics, the device offers three rear cameras packed with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The remaining setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. The device is equipped with a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display which has an FHD+ resolution.

The notch accommodates a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In terms of connectivity, it offers a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and other standard features like dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The spec-sheet is rounded off by a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

It seems that Samsung is pulling up its socks for good this time. The company is consistently presenting us with some new devices in its mid-range Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. And with it giving discounts to its previous launches is giving the users a whole lot of options to choose from.

via

Best Mobiles in India