Samsung Galaxy A51: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

The Galaxy A51 is the first offering by the South Korean brand that is equipped with a quad-rear camera setup housing a 5MP macro sensor. In addition to the quad-camera module, the Galaxy A51 has some other potent hardware like a Super AMOLED display and a fast-charging supported battery.

It is launched at a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 and comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Black colors. But, you might be wondering if it's worth the buy for this price tag. In this article, we will be doing the initial impressions of the Galaxy A51 and will highlight its good, bad, and the x factor.

Samsung Galaxy A51: The Good

Quad-Cameras Featuring 5MP Macro Lens

The Samsung Galaxy A51 packs four cameras at the rear arranged in an L-shaped module similar to the Vivo V17. The cameras are equipped with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 123-degree FoV, a 5MP macro sensor, and another 5MP sensor another 5MP sensor for bokeh shots.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first mid-range smartphone in the market that ships with a 5MP macro sensor. This gives it an edge over its rivals such as the Realme X2 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The camera seems to do a fine job of capturing details in the broad daylight. The camera app is neatly designed and you will find it familiar if you have been using Samsung smartphones in the past.

You get a slew of features such as Pro mode, HDR, Panorama, Super Slow-Motion, Slow-Motion, a dedicated Night Mode, and Macro mode. The rear camera is capable of recording up to 3840 x 2160 pixels UHD resolution.

There is an option for video stabilization which will come handy while recording videos in unstable shooting modes. We will be testing the camera features and give feedback on its performance in the coming days.

High-Resolution Super AMOLED Display With In-Display Camera Cutout And Fingerprint Scanner

One of the primary features that make the Samsung smartphones to stand out in the crowd is the display. The Galaxy A51 comes as no exception. It flaunts a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The punch-hole is positioned at the center and is small in size so it will hardly interfere while watching content. The bezels are ultra-narrow on the sides allowing for the maximum area for the content to be played. In our brief testing, we found the display to deliver crisp and punchy colors. Notably, the color temperature seems slightly on the warmer side in the default ‘Natural' screen mode.

There is another ‘Vivid' mode which brings out some extra punch in the colors and enhances the overall quality. You also get a dedicated night mode Brightness levels seems sufficient, however, we are yet to test it under direct sunlight.

The display is incorporated with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. This is a useful feature and a good upgrade over the rear or side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The scanner seems to do a fine job in terms of unlocking the device. While we can't comment on the unlocking speed, it seems to be quite fast. We will be giving feedback on the unlocking speed as well as its accuracy in the comprehensive review.

Dedicated MicroSD Card And New Software Version

Expandable storage space is something useful when you have a whole lot of data to store on your mobile phone. While the majority of smartphones do have this feature, some brands have launched their devices with a hybrid SIM card tray.

This limits the users from using two SIM cards and a microSD card together. But, the Galaxy A51 has a dedicated microSD card allowing you to use to expand the storage while using two SIM cards at a time.

Software is the other feature that gives the Galaxy A51 an upper hand over its rivals. The handset is launched with the latest Android 10 OS which is layered with a One UI 2.0 user interface.

So, you get a dark mode along with some other Android 10 elements like Dark Mode, Smart pop-up View, Motions and Gestures, and One-handed mode, etc. It's good to see that Samsung has introduced its new offering pre-loaded with the latest software version.

Besides, the Exynos 9611 chipset is what drives the handset. This mid-range chipset is expected to deliver a lag-free performance. But, we can comment on the performance once we use it thoroughly.

Samsung Galaxy A51: The Bad

Slips Away From Palm Without Any Case

Samsung has undeniably designed a premium looking smartphone. But, you will have to compromise with a smudge prone slippery design. This is the case with the majority of gradient smartphones in the market nowadays.

It is high time now that the brands to bring out a gradient design that picks up minimum fingerprints or smudges in the long run without any case or cover. Speaking of which, the Galaxy A51 does ship with a transparent silicon cover to protect the device from scratches and accidental drops.

Smaller 4,000mAh Battery

The Galaxy A51 packs a 4,000 mAh battery. This size of the battery can be found easily on most of the mid-range and affordable smartphones launched in the recent timeline.

The reason we consider this as a bad factor is that you can find a bigger unit on some of the budget smartphones as well. A 4,500 mAh or 5,000 mAh battery is what would be added to the positive aspects of this handset.

However, to make up for this, the company ships a 15W fast charger inside the retail box. We will be testing the battery charging speeds and its backup in the coming days.

Samsung Galaxy A51: The X Factor

Looks Elegant; Feels Lightweight

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a Prism Crush design which will grab your attention instantly. In-line with the new trend, the device ships with an L-shaped quad-camera module. Even with plastic body material, the device feels premium to hold.

The back of the device has minimalistic design elements, yet it manages to stand out with Prism Crush gradient rear panel that reflects rainbow colors when light falls on it. What makes the device feel more premium is the handy lightweight design. While it packs a large display upfront, the slightly curved edges allow for a comfortable hold.

Using it with one hand is comfortable if it's limited to basic texting, scrolling, or answering calls. It will take some efforts to reach the nooks and corners.

You get the standard placement of keys and port. On the right edge, it accommodates the power key and the volume rockers, while the left spine has the SIM card tray. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Hit Or A Miss?

Looks Elegant; Feels Lightweight

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a Prism Crush design which will grab your attention instantly. In-line with the new trend, the device ships with an L-shaped quad-camera module. Even with plastic body material, the device feels premium to hold.

The back of the device has minimalistic design elements, yet it manages to stand out with Prism Crush gradient rear panel that reflects rainbow colors when light falls on it. What makes the device feel more premium is the handy lightweight design. While it packs a large display upfront, the slightly curved edges allow for a comfortable hold.

Using it with one hand is comfortable if it's limited to basic texting, scrolling, or answering calls. It will take some efforts to reach the nooks and corners.

You get the standard placement of keys and port. On the right edge, it accommodates the power key and the volume rockers, while the left spine has the SIM card tray. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port sandwiched between the 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille.