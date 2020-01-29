ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched For Rs. 23,999

    By
    |

    As promised, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in India today. The device comes with a versatile camera, powerful hardware, and many other capabilities in its price segment. Besides the innards, the design of the Galaxy A51 is also pleasing as it comes in a multi-colored diamond-cut design with various tones.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Price In India
     

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Price In India

    Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in multiple color options such as Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush. It has been launched in a single variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 23,999. The sale is all set to debut on January 31 across Samsung Opera House, retail stores, the official Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

    When it comes to the launch offers, the Galaxy A51 comes with up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay and one time free screen replacement.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

    In terms of hardware specifications, the Galaxy A51 bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

    For imaging, the Samsung smartphone features a quad-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a fourth 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

    The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, and FM Radio. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

    Software Aspects
     

    Software Aspects

    Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 topped with Samsung One UI 2.0, which brings many goodies including the system-wide dark mode to the users. Also, there is Super Steady Video model, which eliminates screen flickering when users record videos of an object that is moving or while they are on the move.

    What We Think

    What We Think

    Samsung Galaxy A51 is a smartphones that bundles an awesome camera department, good screen, and long-lasting battery performance for users. Also, it is a ‘Make for India' device. With all these goodies, the Samsung offering is a good buy under Rs. 25,000. However, we need to get our hands on the device come up with a conclusion regarding its performance.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 19:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X