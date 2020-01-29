Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched For Rs. 23,999

Samsung Galaxy A51 Price In India

Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in multiple color options such as Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush. It has been launched in a single variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 23,999. The sale is all set to debut on January 31 across Samsung Opera House, retail stores, the official Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.

When it comes to the launch offers, the Galaxy A51 comes with up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay and one time free screen replacement.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

In terms of hardware specifications, the Galaxy A51 bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Samsung smartphone features a quad-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a fourth 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, and FM Radio. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Software Aspects

Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 topped with Samsung One UI 2.0, which brings many goodies including the system-wide dark mode to the users. Also, there is Super Steady Video model, which eliminates screen flickering when users record videos of an object that is moving or while they are on the move.

What We Think

Samsung Galaxy A51 is a smartphones that bundles an awesome camera department, good screen, and long-lasting battery performance for users. Also, it is a ‘Make for India' device. With all these goodies, the Samsung offering is a good buy under Rs. 25,000. However, we need to get our hands on the device come up with a conclusion regarding its performance.