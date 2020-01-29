Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Kishen Bilagali: ‘I Feel Bhoomi Shetty Doesn't Deserve To Be The Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 7’
- Lifestyle 8 Alarming Symptoms Of Cervical Cancer In Women
- Sports Australian Open 2020: Majestic Thiem beats top-seed Nadal to reach semi-finals
- News Govt panel wants stay on metro carshed in Aarey Colony lifted
- Finance All Indian Railway Coaches, Wagons To Be Tagged With RFID For Tracking By 2021
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In 2020
- Automobiles Toyota Fortuner BS6 Petrol And Diesel Engine Specifications Revealed
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched For Rs. 23,999
As promised, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in India today. The device comes with a versatile camera, powerful hardware, and many other capabilities in its price segment. Besides the innards, the design of the Galaxy A51 is also pleasing as it comes in a multi-colored diamond-cut design with various tones.
Samsung Galaxy A51 Price In India
Samsung Galaxy A51 has been launched in multiple color options such as Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush. It has been launched in a single variant featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 23,999. The sale is all set to debut on January 31 across Samsung Opera House, retail stores, the official Samsung e-shop and leading online portals.
When it comes to the launch offers, the Galaxy A51 comes with up to 5% cashback on Amazon Pay and one time free screen replacement.
Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications
In terms of hardware specifications, the Galaxy A51 bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process. This processor is teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space along with support for up to 512GB of additional storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.
For imaging, the Samsung smartphone features a quad-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a fourth 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.
The other goodies include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, and FM Radio. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.
Software Aspects
Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10 topped with Samsung One UI 2.0, which brings many goodies including the system-wide dark mode to the users. Also, there is Super Steady Video model, which eliminates screen flickering when users record videos of an object that is moving or while they are on the move.
What We Think
Samsung Galaxy A51 is a smartphones that bundles an awesome camera department, good screen, and long-lasting battery performance for users. Also, it is a ‘Make for India' device. With all these goodies, the Samsung offering is a good buy under Rs. 25,000. However, we need to get our hands on the device come up with a conclusion regarding its performance.
-
19,990
-
22,200
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,550
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,876
-
14,500
-
63,900
-
34,550
-
47,599
-
6,999
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250