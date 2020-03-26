Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Official Support Page Live; Likely Arriving Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We recently came across leaks suggesting a new mid-range Samsung 5G smartphone under development. The company is said to be working on the Galaxy A51 5G. The standard 4G model had already gone official alongside the Galaxy A71 last year. It is worth noting that Samsung also has the Galaxy A71 5G in the making. Now, the support page of the Galaxy A71 has gone official confirming its launch.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G's official page has gone live in South Korea. While the support page doesn't specifically note the name of the device, it lists the SM-A516N model number. For reference, the device had cleared its certification via TENNA with the same model number a few days ago.

While the support page has gone live, it is still unknown when the device will make an official entry in the market. Sadly, the TENNA listing doesn't reveal what kind of hardware the device will pack and what software it will be pre-loaded with.

But, the leaks have given some into the internals in the past. The Galaxy A51 5G is speculated to run on the in-house octa-core Exynos 980 5G processor and launch with an 8GB RAM configuration.

The handset is said to launch with four-rear cameras where the setup will accommodate a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP sensor (likely telephoto), and two 5MP sensors. The device is expected to feature a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture upfront for selfies and video calls.

As for the connectivity options, the device will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, dual SIM support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. We can expect it to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as the standard model for security. The device will pack a 4,370 mAh battery and will ship with a 15W fast charger.

Best Mobiles in India