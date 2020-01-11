Just In
- 13 min ago Realme 5i First Impressions: Pros, Cons And The X-Factor
-
- 40 min ago Gionee Steel 5 To Revive Company’s Hope In Smartphone Industry
- 44 min ago Apple’s Daisy Pushes Recycling Of Gadgets: How Will It Affect iPhones?
- 58 min ago Xiaomi Mi 10 Pricing, Specifications Accidentally Tipped On Weibo
Don't Miss
- News AAP-Cong colluding with each other, may forge alliance for Delhi Assembly polls
- Movies Bigg Boss 13: Arti Reveals Attempt To Rape Was Made On Her; Madhurima Says She Was Molested
- Sports US Open champion Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open
- Lifestyle International Youth Day 2020: 12 Inspiring Swami Vivekananda's Quotes On His Birthday
- Finance Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda Cut Lending Rates
- Automobiles Dakar 2020 Stage 6 Highlights: Best Day For C S Santosh
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Tipped To Be In Works: Expected To Arrive Soon
Samsung recently added two new handsets in its refreshed Galaxy A series called the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. The company is also working on its flagship Galaxy S20 series whose Unpacked Event is scheduled for February 11, 2020. But, it seems that the company is not solely working on the Galaxy S20 series with 5G connectivity. The South Korean giant has reportedly a mid-range Galaxy A 5G smartphone under development.
The device in question is the Galaxy A51 5G which has been spotted online with the SM-A516N model number. Notably, the device standard Galaxy A51 with 4G connectivity comes with an SM-A515F model number.
The device is said to be initially introduced in South Korea before making a debut in the international markets. As for the hardware, there is hardly any information available on the same. But, the Galaxy A51 5G is likely to be equipped with a different processor compared to the standard model.
The reason here is that the Exynos 9611 chipset doesn't come with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. It remains to be seen which processor will be powering the upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone.
Just to recall, the standard Galaxy A51 is launched with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is equipped with a quad-rear camera module packing a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.
Other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV, a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5MP sensor for the bokeh effect. The device packs a 32MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. A 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging backs up the handset.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
19,990
-
25,999
-
34,899
-
1,07,899
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,899
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,899
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
28,300
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
20,000
-
35,990
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705