Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Tipped To Be In Works: Expected To Arrive Soon

Samsung recently added two new handsets in its refreshed Galaxy A series called the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. The company is also working on its flagship Galaxy S20 series whose Unpacked Event is scheduled for February 11, 2020. But, it seems that the company is not solely working on the Galaxy S20 series with 5G connectivity. The South Korean giant has reportedly a mid-range Galaxy A 5G smartphone under development.

The device in question is the Galaxy A51 5G which has been spotted online with the SM-A516N model number. Notably, the device standard Galaxy A51 with 4G connectivity comes with an SM-A515F model number.

The device is said to be initially introduced in South Korea before making a debut in the international markets. As for the hardware, there is hardly any information available on the same. But, the Galaxy A51 5G is likely to be equipped with a different processor compared to the standard model.

The reason here is that the Exynos 9611 chipset doesn't come with an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. It remains to be seen which processor will be powering the upcoming mid-range 5G smartphone.

Just to recall, the standard Galaxy A51 is launched with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is equipped with a quad-rear camera module packing a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Other sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 123-degree FoV, a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and another 5MP sensor for the bokeh effect. The device packs a 32MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. A 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging backs up the handset.

