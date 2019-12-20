ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A51 India Launch Imminent As Support Page Goes Live

    By
    |

    Recently, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 were unveiled globally. Now, it looks like these smartphones will be launched in India sometime soon. While there is no official word regarding the exact launch date of this smartphone in the country, it is likely to be launched soon as the official support page goes live on the Samsung India website.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 India Launch Imminent As Support Page Goes Live

     

    Going by the previous leaks and speculations, the Galaxy A51 could be launched in India sometime in December. The support page spotted by SamMobile does not reveal the name of the device, but it suggests that it could carry the model number SM-A515F/DSN. It does not reveal any mention of the launch date too.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Expected Price In India

    Samsung Galaxy A51 has been unveiled in Prism Crush Black, Blue, White, and Pink. It is priced at 7,990,000 VND (approx. Rs. 24,500) for the 6GB RAM variant. Though the pricing of this Samsung smartphone in India is not known, we can expect it to be priced almost the same in the country as well.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

    To recap, the Samsung Galaxy A51 adorns a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device uses an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC based on the 10nm process with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB ROM, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

    For imaging, the GalaxyA51 bestows a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a fourth 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it makes use of a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

    On the connectivity front, the Galaxy A51 comes with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with other aspects such as an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 4000mAh battery powers it with support for 15W fast charging. The highlight is that it is touted to provide 3 hours of talk, 3 hours of video playback, and 10 hours of music listening in just 10 minutes of charging.

    samsung news smartphones
    Friday, December 20, 2019, 14:24 [IST]
    Dec 20, 2019

