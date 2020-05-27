ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A51 With 8GB RAM Launched In India For Rs. 27,999

    Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space for a pricing of Rs. 23,999. Following the GST price hike in the country, the company is selling this smartphone for a relatively higher price tag of Rs. 25,250. Now, the company has launched another variant of the Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space in the country.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 With 8GB RAM Launched In India For Rs. 27,999

     

    The latest version of the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in three color options such as Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush Black just like the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone. Priced at Rs. 27,999, this smartphone can be purchased via the official Samsung online store, offline retail stores, and leading e-commerce portals.

    Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

    When it comes to its specifications, the 8GB RAM variant has similar specs as the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone. It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC teamed up with Mali-G72 GPU, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space along with additional space of up to 512GB via its dedicated microSD card slot.

    Running Android 10 topped with One UI 2.0, the Samsung Galaxy A51 has dual-SIM support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5-inch headphone jack, FM Radio, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay, and other aspects. It is bundled with connectivity features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS+GLONASS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

    For imaging, the Samsung Galaxy A51 bestows a quad-camera system at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture,. 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a tertiary 5MP depth lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 5MP fourth macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The other goodies of the device include a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
