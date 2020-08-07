Just In
Samsung Galaxy A51 Receives Price-Cut In India; Should You Buy?
Samsung has announced a price-cut on its Galaxy A51 smartphone on Friday. The company has shared this information via its Twitter account, and now the 6GB variant of the smartphone is available at Rs. 22, 499, while an 8GB variant will cost you Rs. 25,999 instead of Rs. 27,999. The offer is valid until August 15th, 2020.
Samsung Galaxy A51 Colours And Other Offers
The Samsung Galaxy A51 is available in four colors, such as Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Black, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush White. Apart from Rs. 2,000 discount, Samsung is providing cashback work Rs. 1,500 to those who have HSBC and SBI credit cards. In fact, the company's e-store has also listed no-cost EMI options if someone wants to buy the smartphone. Notably, this is a promotional offer, and it is valid until August 15.
Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications And Features
The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a fingerprint sensor and an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. The Samsung Galaxy A51 features 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB through a microSD card.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 runs Android 10. On the imaging front, the smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the backside. It has a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP macro lens along with 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. Besides, you'll get a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. Further, the smartphone is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery, and it also has a support of 15W fast charging.
Meanwhile, Samsung has received the second spot in the online channel in the second quarter of this year, as per the new IDC report. The report pointed out that Xiaomi is still leading the chart and secured 42.3 percent.
