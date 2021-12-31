Samsung Galaxy A51 Rolls Out January 2022 Security Patch With Recent Update News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung has accelerated the process of distributing upgrades for its smartphones. Continuing the tradition, Samsung has released a fresh update with the January 2022 security patch even before the month begins. According to the most recent report from SamMobile, Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy A51 smartphone, which includes the January 2022 security update.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Security Patch

Malaysia and Russia are presently receiving the update, which has the version A515FXXU5EUL3. If you live in one of these areas, you should receive the over-the-air (OTA) update soon if you haven't already.

Users can manually check for the availability of this new software update by going to Settings > Software update and then selecting the Download & Install option.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone, which is the company's mid-range offering, receives the most recent January 2021 security patch, which is intriguing to observe. Typically, the brand's flagship or high-end smartphones are among the first to receive new updates.

We expect the South Korean company to soon roll out a fresh software update with the January 2022 security patch for the Galaxy S21-series and S20-series smartphones, now that the fix has been rolled out for the Galaxy A51 smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will also receive the current One UI 4.0 upgrade; however, consumers will have to wait a few months longer as the update is not expected until April 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

One of the first inexpensive phones to use Samsung's flagship-grade Infinity-O display cutout is the Samsung Galaxy A51. It has a Super AMOLED panel that claims to produce vibrant and vivid colors.

The Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC powers the phone, which is a touch antiquated and not particularly powerful for a mid-range phone in today's generation.

You do get One UI 2.0, which is based on Android 10, as well as some India-specific features like the ability to organize your SMS messages in the form of visual cards, multilingual predictive typing, and Smart Crop, claims to detect the most relevant part of a screenshot and crop it with a single tap.

Overall performance is satisfactory, although it could have been better if Samsung had utilized a more powerful processor. This phone is also one of the first from Samsung to include a dedicated macro camera.

The image quality of Samsung Galaxy A51 is satisfactory. The front camera image quality in low light, as well as in less than ideal light, were both disappointing. The 4,000 mAh battery provides a good day's worth of battery life, and there's also 15W quick charging.

